Don't chase meme stock GameStop here, says Jefferies

GameStop posted its first profitable quarter in two years, but the video game retailer still faces fundamental headwinds within its core business that will weigh on its stock, according to Jefferies. Shares of GameStop surged as much as 44% in early trading after the company posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 16 cents per share , topping Jefferies' estimate, which called for a loss of 13 cents. Gross margin also climbed compared with the year-earlier period. "The early signs on costs are encouraging, and expect profitability again in 4Q23, but want to see the leverage in the non-holiday quarters before modeling full-year positive EBITDA, currently at -$62M for FY2023, a -1.0% margin up from -3.2% in 2022," wrote Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, in a research note Tuesday. GME YTD mountain GameStop shares rallied Wednesday. But Uerkwitz is still bearish on GameStop and reiterated a hold rating on the stock with a 12-month price target of $20 per share, which is below where the stock is currently trading. The quarter's strength isn't a signal that it has resolved its longer-term headwinds. GameStop is seeing an increase in supply of consoles, including big sellers like the PS5, but software sales remain under pressure. Jefferies said software sales have been hurt by "the continued shift towards digital downloads and a lighter holiday release slate." The company also has seen a lift from sales of collectibles, but could face some challenges due to inventory issues at supplier Funko . And with 22.1% of GameStop's stock float being sold short, the short interest also could be boosting the share price on Wednesday. When a stock is sold short , an investor borrows the shares with the hope the price will fall. This allows them to profit when they purchase it after the price has dropped.