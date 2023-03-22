Insiders in the banking sector scoop up shares during spreading crisis

Insiders in the banking sector snapped up shares of their own companies in what could be a show of faith as the unfolding crisis sent stocks sharply lower. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital prompted regulators to provide emergency rescue actions that calmed immediate funding concerns. But concerns linger over how deep the damage is among regional banks, some of which face a likely mismatch between long-dated assets and short-dated liabilities. Many insiders in the sector have rushed to take advantage of the turmoil. Stephens Bank said about 40% of banks in its coverage have disclosed insider purchases since March 6. "Amidst market volatility, we are pleased to see several bank management teams and boards disclosed significant insider purchases," Matt Breese, analyst at Stephens Bank, said in a note. From a dollar value standpoint, the largest stock purchases over the past two weeks were made at Valley National Bancorp , Cullen/Frost Bankers , PacWest Bankcorp , Lakeland Financial, Coastal Financial , Fifth Third Bankcorp , Stellar Bancorp and Byline Bancorp , with insiders at each bank buying more than $1 million in stock. A total of 11 insiders at Valley National Bancorp bought shares in the past two weeks, including purchases by its CEO and several directors. PacWest Bancorp also saw a high level of insider buying, including by CEO Paul Taylor. The bank said Wednesday it would not be prudent to move forward with a capital raise as the bank continues to benefit from solid liquidity and stabilized deposit balances. "I'm proud of the efforts the entire PacWest team has taken in these challenging times to enhance our liquidity and preserve franchise value," Taylor said in a statement. PacWest shares have rebounded 9% this week, but are still down 63% this month. On March 17, CNBC reported that insiders at Charles Schwab, Western Alliance, Stifel Financial and other companies had stepped in to buy shares.