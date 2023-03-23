Asia markets fall after Fed's rate hike, Yellen says no plans to insure bank deposits

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday, following Wall Street reaction overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points.

The central bank's kept its terminal rate forecast at 5.1%, which means that only one more rate hike is expected this year before rates peak.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.86%, with miners leading losses in the index.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.86% and the Topix slid 1.07%. South Korea's Kospi was 0.67% lower, with the Kosdaq down 0.24%.

However, the Hang Seng index looks set to buck the trend and open higher, with Hang Seng futures at 19,762 compared to the index's last close at 19,591.43.