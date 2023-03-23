LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall after Fed's rate hike, Yellen says no plans to insure bank deposits
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday, following Wall Street reaction overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points.
The central bank's kept its terminal rate forecast at 5.1%, which means that only one more rate hike is expected this year before rates peak.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.86%, with miners leading losses in the index.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.86% and the Topix slid 1.07%. South Korea's Kospi was 0.67% lower, with the Kosdaq down 0.24%.
However, the Hang Seng index looks set to buck the trend and open higher, with Hang Seng futures at 19,762 compared to the index's last close at 19,591.43.
Overnight in the US, all three major indexes posted losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by over 500 points, or 1.63, while the S&P 500 saw a larger fall of 1.65% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.6%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Tanaya Macheel, Jeff Cox and Yun Li contributed to this report
Yellen says not considering blanket insurance' for deposits
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that the FDIC was not considering providing "blanket insurance" for banking deposits, according to Reuters. Yellen made the remarks at a hearing of a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee.
Yellen said the administration was not considering expanding bank deposit guarantees beyond the current limit of $250,000, Reuters reported. Some investors was hoping such an expansion would help prevent the crisis from spreading further.
— Yun Li
Fed raises interest rates 25 basis points
The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points, in line with Wall Street's predictions.
This marks the central bank's ninth hike since it began raising rates in March 2022, as well as its first announcement following the recent fallout in the banking sector. The increase takes the benchmark federal funds rate to a target range between 4.75%-5%.
The Federal Open Market Committee said in a post-meeting statement that it "will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy." Fed projections call for just one more hike this year.
— Hakyung Kim
Financial conditions have tightened more than the market shows, Powell says
Financial conditions seem to have tightened more than the U.S. benchmark indexes indicate, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during Wednesday's press conference.
"The traditional indexes are focused a lot on rates and equities, and they don't necessarily capture lending conditions," Powell said when asked what financial situation would warrant an interest rate cut, especially if credit conditions were to further tighten. Concerns of a credit crunch, which occurs when banks significantly tighten their lending standards, have grown amid the banking crisis.
If tighter lending conditions are sustained, Powell acknowledged that could easily have a significant macroeconomic impact which would be factored into the Fed's policy decisions.
"The question for us though is how significant will that be and what would be the extent of it and what would be the duration of it," he said, adding that "rate cuts are not in our base case."
— Pia Singh
Cryptocurrencies rise ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision
Bitcoin hit a high of $28,790 on Wednesday, continuing the recent rally in cryptocurrency prices as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this afternoon. That level is the highest since June 11, 2022, when bitcoin traded as high as $29,405, according to Coin Metrics. Ether also gained 0.7% to $1,813.52.
Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase Global were earlier up 0.4%, on pace for its 8th straight positive day after the stock has gained 37% so far this month. It recently edged lower, down by 0.2%, to $83.80. The rally marks a reversal from Coinbase's underperformance throughout 2022, when its shares dropped 86%.
— Pia Singh