N.J. deli stock fraud defendant renounced U.S. citizenship, prosecutors seek detention

Peter Coker Jr., left, is issued search warrants from police at his villa on the southern resort island of Phuket, Thailand, Jan. 11, 2023.

NEWARK, N.J. – A former fugitive in the securities fraud case involving a New Jersey deli company once valued at $100 million renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2019, prosecutors revealed Thursday as they asked a judge to deny him bail.

Peter Coker Jr. "poses a serious risk of flight, and ... there are no conditions or combination thereof that can assure his appearance at future proceedings," said the letter by the U.S. Attorney's Office to a federal magistrate judge.

Coker Jr., who was extradited from Thailand last week, is due to appear in Newark federal court on Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing in the case, where his father and a third man also are charged.

Prosecutors in their letter cited Coker Jr.'s access to funds overseas, his citizenship from another country, his three decades living abroad in Hong Kong, and the 20-year maximum possible criminal sentence he faces if convicted as reasons to fear he will flee the charges,

"No evidence is more telling than a defendant's own words," prosecutors wrote.

They cited Coker Jr.'s legal statement on June 5, 2019, saying, "While I was born and raised in the U.S., I moved to Hong Kong in July, 1992 for career reasons and have established my roots and extensive social and family ties here. I have no intention to return to live or work in the U.S., and have therefore decided to renounce my U.S. nationality."

Attorneys for Coker Jr. at his arraignment last week argued he was willing to put up all the money he has, about $4 million, and his parents' North Carolina home as collateral to secure his release on bond in the case.

Coker Jr, his father Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten were charged in an indictment on Sept. 26 with a scheme artificially boost the prices of publicly traded stocks of Hometown International, and a related shell company, E-Waste, to increase their attractiveness as merger partners for private companies.