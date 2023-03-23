Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht sees the economy having a hard landing due to Fed rate hikes

Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht said the U.S. is headed into a recession because the Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates too aggressively. "The economy will have a hard landing," Sternlicht said on CNBC's " Squawk Box " Thursday. "You moved rates so far so fast that you had collateral damage." The central bank on Wednesday took the benchmark rate a quarter percentage point higher to a range between 4.75%-5%. The Fed's projections signal one more rate hike by the end of 2023. Wednesday's rate increase came amid the spreading banking chaos that led to the failure of Silicon Valey Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital in March. The Fed and other regulators took emergency actions to safeguard depositors at the failed banks, but concerns still linger about a run on deposits at some regional banks. Sternlicht said he and his colleagues looked at six regional banks over the weekend and studied their mark-to-market losses on assets. Starwood determined all of them are effectively insolvent. "By raising raising interest rates even yesterday, they're just increasing the losses in the regional banks, which means they'll have to go and borrow additional capital from the Fed," Sternlicht said. Closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank , and capital issues at Credit Suisse and First Republic , have raised concerns about the state of the industry. Smaller institutions have faced liquidity crunches due to rapidly rising interest rates that have made otherwise safe long-term investments lose value, and driven depositors to larger banks and Treasury bills. "They didn't even stress test these banks if rates rose, so they should have been the first ones to see what they were doing to the regional banks," Sternlicht said.