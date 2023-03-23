TikTok's ad business is growing around live sports as platform faces possible U.S. ban

The TikTok application for download in the Apple App store on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The US is moving closer to restricting access to the popular video-sharing app TikTok, with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner set to unveil a bill Tuesday that the Biden administration is poised to support, according to people familiar with the issue. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TikTok is becoming a go-to location for digital advertising for companies – even during live sporting events, the sweetest spots for marketing campaigns.

The social media platform has been under scrutiny from the U.S. government and faces a possible ban. House lawmakers grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a Thursday hearing on Capitol Hill. But the company is nonetheless attracting billions of dollars in advertising revenue as major companies look to reach a younger audience.

It also helps advertisers in some cases bypass hefty TV advertising costs during highly watched events like the NFL's Super Bowl and NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament.

During this year's Super Bowl, State Farm opted out of a TV commercial during the big game, and instead had a TikTok and social media-focused ad campaign. Hyundai prioritized TikTok this year as many automakers bypassed TV advertising during the Super Bowl to preserve cash or spend on ads elsewhere. FedEx also skipped a TV ad in favor of TikTok this year.

TV ads drew more than $7 million for 30-second spots during this year's Super Bowl on Fox's broadcast network. While this is more than what TikTok made in advertising revenue in the U.S. this year, if the platform remains available in the U.S., the growth will likely keep coming.

Despite the steep prices and high demand for TV advertising during major live events, the overall ad market has slowed down in recent months due to uncertainty in the economy, weighing on traditional media companies like Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery .

The move toward TikTok come as Gen Z, and even adults, are increasingly spending their time on the platform. Simultaneously, traditional TV bundles have been losing customers at an accelerated clip in recent years as consumers opt for streaming services.

TikTok's advertising revenue in 2023 is projected to hit $6.83 billion, up from more than $5 billion in 2022, according to data from Insider Intelligence. While this makes up about 2% of overall digital advertising spending, the growth of the spending for the platform has been rapid. Insider Intelligence expects TikTok's U.S. advertising revenue to surpass $8 billion in 2024.

With March Madness under way, deodorant brand Degree said it is using TikTok as its major marketing channel to reach consumers during the event. It also employed NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as its spokesperson for the event.

"TikTok has really moved from an experimental play to a must-buy for many advertisers. At this point we're seeing many advertisers rely on TikTok, some maybe too much with what's going on," said Jasmine Enberg, a social media analyst at Insider Intelligence.