Asia markets fall as investors weigh Yellen remarks on banks; Japan core inflation slows

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Friday, as investors weigh remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said federal emergency actions to back up failed regional banks could be used again if necessary.

This conveyed a different message compared to Yellen's comments a day earlier, when she told senators that the Treasury was not considering any plans to insure all U.S. bank deposits without congressional approval.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.38%, and the Topix saw a larger loss of 0.46% as the country saw its core inflation come in at 3.1% for February, marking the first time in 14 months that the pace of inflation has slowed.

South Korea's Kospi shed 0.23%, while the Kosdaq traded higher at 0.87%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.59% lower.

Both Japan and Australia will release PMI estimates for March, for the manufacturing and services sectors.