Deutsche Bank shares slide 9% after sudden spike in the cost of insuring against its default

A logo stands on display above the headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG at the Aurora Business Park in Moscow, Russia.

Deutsche Bank shares fell by more than 9% in early trade on Friday following a spike in credit default swaps on Thursday night, as concerns about the stability of European banks persisted.

The German lender's shares retreated for a third consecutive day and have now lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month. Credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company's bondholders against its default — leapt to 173 basis points on Thursday night from 142 basis points the previous day.

The emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS , in the wake of the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank, has triggered contagion concern among investors, which was deepened by further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank's additional tier one (AT1) bonds — an asset class that hit the headlines this week after the controversial writedown of Credit Suisse's AT1s as part of its rescue deal — also sold off sharply.

Deutsche led broad declines for major European banking stocks on Friday, with Commerzbank , Credit Suisse , Societe Generale and UBS all falling more than 5%.