King Charles' visit to France postponed after wave of protests

French gendarmes react near burning garbage bins amid clashes with protesters during a demonstration as part of the ninth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform, in Paris, France, March 23, 2023.

King Charles III's visit to France has been postponed, as protests continue over the Paris government's pension system reforms.

This trip was due to be the new British monarch's first state visit and was scheduled to run from March 26 to March 29.

Unions on Thursday called for a national day of action involving strikes and protests on March 28.

The decision to cancel the visit was taken by the French and British governments after a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles, according to an official statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.