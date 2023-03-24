Crypto firm Tether says it has around $1.6 billion in excess reserves to back its USDT stablecoin

Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief technology officer, said the company estimates that the excess reserve will increase by $700 million in the current quarter, which is not yet over.

Cryptocurrency firm Tether estimates it will make $700 million profit in the March quarter, taking its total excess reserves to over $1 billion, the company's technology chief told CNBC, revealing the latest figures for the first time.

Tether issues the USDT stablecoin, which is pegged one to one with the U.S. dollar. USDT is backed by real-world assets such as fiat currency and U.S. Treasurys so that it is always one to one redeemable with the U.S. dollar.

Stablecoins are used by traders to move in and out of different cryptocurrencies without the need to convert money back into fiat currencies.

Over the years, stablecoin issuers have been criticized for not being transparent enough with the type of assets they hold in their reserve to back their digital currency. Tether held commercial paper, or short-term, unsecured debt that is issued by companies. But Tether didn't reveal the type of firms or geographical location of companies it had brought the debt from.

Tether eventually sold all of its commercial holdings and moved into U.S. Treasurys, which are considered a more stable and reliable asset. The company produces so-called attestations, which are reports produced by an auditor to attest to the company's reserves and the assets it holds.

The last report Tether released covering the December quarter showed it had more assets than liabilities.

Tether then revealed in February that it made $700 million in profit in the December quarter. The company's total assets once liabilities are substracted amount to $960.6 million.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief technology officer, said the company estimates that the excess reserves will increase by $700 million in the current quarter, which is not yet over. That would take Tether's excess reserves to $1.66 billion. And it would be the first time Tether crosses the $1 billion mark.