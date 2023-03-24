This week's best performers include Regeneron and these two solar stocks

Some stocks were able pull through despite the market turbulence this week. Equities took a volatile ride over the course of the week, as investors shifted attention between the latest interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and the potential for contagion within the banking sector. Still, the Nasdaq Composite is set to end the week up around 0.6% as investors bet the central bank could be nearing the end of its rate hike campaign. The Fed indicated that rate hikes could be nearing an end, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the economy could be pressured due to tighter credit conditions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S & P 500 are on pace for advances of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Gains were muted with investors still skittish amid continued concerns over First Republic and other regional banks in the U.S. and major financial institutions in Europe. Though regulators have attempted to bolster confidence in the banking system this week as the crisis continued to play out, the SPDR S & P Regional Bank ETF (KBE) is poised to end the week down 2.3%. In Europe, Deutsche Bank fell Friday after a jump on the company's credit default swaps. Some stocks were unphased by the broader market's swings, as investors looked beyond the crisis for those names with strong tailwinds and the potential to avoid a downturn in a recession. CNBC Pro screened for the 10 best S & P 500 performers this week as of shortly after Friday's open. The following chart also includes the share of analysts who rate the stock a buy, and how much the each stock is expected to trade in the next 12 months. Pharmaceutical company Regeneron had the best performance this week with a 8.7%. Just over half of analysts covering the stock rate it a buy, with the average price target implying the stock could gain another 7% over the next year. The stock has gained 12.3% since the start of this year. The European Union said Monday that it approved Regeneron's Dupixent drug for treating a type of dermatitis in children between 6 months and 5 years old. On Thursday, the company said that drug had met all primary and major secondary endpoints in its phase three trial, meaning it could become the first biological drug to treat uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari upgraded the stock to buy from hold in a note to clients Friday, citing Dupixent as a major catalyst for the stock. Within the U.S., the company said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration had extended approval for its high cholesterol treatment for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Solar stocks Enphase and SolarEdge were also among the best performing stocks as investors continued weighing how the Inflation Reduction Act could boost solar companies. Raymond James upgraded Enphase to outperform from market perform Monday, noting the company's European business could become more of a tailwind. The firm also said the beaten-down stock could be due for a comeback after dropping 27.1% since the start of the year. "We are turning positive on Enphase for the first time since 2013, i.e., ancient history by solar industry standards," analyst Pavel Molchanov said in his note. "This upgrade is partly opportunistic and partly thematic." Enphase, which added 8% this week, is rated buy by more than three-fifths of analysts covering it. The average price target on the stock implies upside of 49.3% over the next 12 months. SolarEdge, meanwhile, advanced 6.8% this week and also has a buy rating from slightly under three out of five analysts. The stock's average price target implies it could rally 29.5%. Despite the rally, SolarEdge is still down 1.7% since the start of the year. Consulting firm Accenture gained 6.7% this week following news that it would cut 19,000 jobs , or 2.5% of its workforce, as the changing economic outlook weighed on corporate IT spending. That rally has helped push the stock up 1.1% since the year began. Around three-fifths of analysts rate the stock a buy with a price target that implies a potential 16.7% rally. Technology stocks made up the majority of the list this week as investors bet growth stocks could benefit in an environment with lower interest rates. Netflix is poised to end the week up 7.7%, followed by Activision Blizzard , Match Group and Micron Technologies at 7.6% each. Activision Blizzard was also helped by developments in the potential acquisition from Microsoft . The United Kingdom's Competition and markets Authority released updated provisional findings, while noting that new evidence provisionally alleviated concerns related to the supply of gaming consoles in the U.K. Just over half of analysts rate the stock a buy, with the average price target implying a potential upside of 7.6% over the next year. The stock has gained 9.6% this year. — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report