European markets head for higher open as investors hope volatility has passed

European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday, continuing positive momentum as investors in the region hope that recent market volatility has come to an end.

European stocks were higher at the start of the new trading week, with cautious optimism returning after a sharp loss in last Friday's session.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were largely positive on Tuesday as investor fears over recent banking sector turmoil continued to show signs of easing. U.S. stock futures inched higher in overnight trading after the S&P 500 posted its third positive session in a row Monday.