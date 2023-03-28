Ukraine war live updates: Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missiles off Japan's coast; German Leopard 2 tanks reach Ukraine

The first shipment of German Leopard 2 tanks, much-awaited by Ukraine, has arrived in the war-torn country, Germany's defense ministry said Tuesday.

Eighteen of the tanks, ammunition and spare parts, as well as two "Buffalo" armored recovery vehicles arrived in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. In addition, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles have also reached Ukraine.

"As promised, our tanks arrived on time in the hands of our Ukrainian friends. I am sure that they can do something important at the front," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius commented, adding that "Germany even delivered four more tanks than initially planned. You can rely on us."

The ministry said that Leopard 1 A5 tanks will also be delivered to Ukraine in the near future but that those are currently being repaired by German industry, with the repair financed by Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The aim is to have the first 25 tanks available by summer, around 80 by the end of the year and to increase to at least 100 Leopard 1 A5s over the course of 2024, the ministry said.

The Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, has spent the last two months training Ukrainian soldiers on the weapon systems at a site near Munster, Germany. Nonetheless, Berlin has been singled out for criticism during the war, accused of not doing enough to help Ukraine, and of being slow to decide on giving Kyiv heavy battle tanks.

On the heels of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision in January to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, the Biden administration announced it will equip Ukraine with the mighty M1A1 Abrams tank.

The 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks will expand on the more than $27 billion the U.S. has committed to Kyiv's fight since Russia invaded more than a year ago.

— Holly Ellyatt, Amanda Macias