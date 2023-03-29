Ukraine war live updates: Russia flexes its muscles with intercontinental ballistic missile drill; Kyiv waits for China call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv still hasn't heard anything more about a purported call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a reception in honor of the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow, at the Kremlin, on March 21, 2023.

After Xi's high-profile visit to Russia last week, it was reported that the influential leader — who is largely aligned with Russia and President Vladimir Putin on an ideological and strategic level — would also hold a telephone call with Ukraine's president, given that China has sought to position itself as a peace broker to end the war.

So far, however, nothing has been arranged, Zelenskyy said.

"We are ready to see him here," he told the Associated Press news agency Tuesday while en route to Kyiv after a visit to the Sumy region.

"I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didn't have."

When asked if there was any plan at the moment to meet with Xi, Zelenskyy replied "no."

— Holly Ellyatt