U.S. baby formula supply is still vulnerable, former FDA official tells lawmakers

Frank Yiannas, former deputy commissioner of the office of food policy and response at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), speaks during a House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The U.S. supply of infant formula industry is still vulnerable to safety issues and supply disruptions more than a year after a nationwide shortage that left parents scrambling to feed their children, a former Food and Drug Administration official told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

"It is my view that the state of the infant formula industry today is not much different than it was then," Frank Yiannas, the agency's former deputy commissioner for food policy, said during testimony before a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee. Yiannas helped lead the FDA's response to the shortage before resigning earlier this year.

"In other words, the nation remains one outbreak, tornado, flood or cyberattack away from finding itself in a similar place to that of February 17, 2022," he added.

The FDA announced a nationwide recall on that day of Abbott Nutrition 's popular Similac, Alimentum and EleCare baby formulas that sparked the nationwide shortage. The infant formula was recalled after several infants became sick with bacterial infections and two died.

He said the agency was slow to act when those concerns about contamination arose at Abbott's formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan. The plant was shuttered for months, sharply reducing formula supply across the U.S. Prior to the recall, Abbott controlled an estimated 40% of the nation's baby formula market.

Yiannas underscored dysfunction within the FDA that he believes exacerbated the shortage. He pointed to structural and cultural issues within the agency, a failure to monitor the food supply chain and inadequate public health surveillance of the fatal bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii, that contaminated Abbott's formula.

But he also highlighted ongoing threats to infant formula supply that need to be addressed to prevent a similar crisis in the future, such as manufacturing plants in need of refurbishment and heavy consolidation in the industry.