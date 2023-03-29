5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

watch now

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Tripped up

The market is in a transitional period. The Fed pushed through its latest rate hike, while indicating that it may pull back from its hawkish tightening regime. Turmoil in the banking sector has eased, for now, it appears. And the next earnings season doesn't kick off for another few weeks. This in-between vibe is evident in stocks' performance of late. The Dow and the S&P 500 stumbled a bit Tuesday after a recent string of gains, while the Nasdaq slipped for the second straight day. Futures looked a little better early Wednesday. Still, rising yields on Treasurys could keep pressuring riskier tech stocks while indicating that the so-far-elusive recession may yet be on the horizon. Follow live markets updates.

2. It could have been worse

Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr (R) testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win Mcnamee | Getty Images

The run on Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the global banking system. And it could have been worse, according to the Federal Reserve's vice chair of supervision, Michael Barr. After depositors pulled $42 billion out of SVB on March 9, another $100 billion in deposits were set to be pulled March 10, Barr told a Senate hearing on the bank's collapse. That would have wiped out nearly all of the bank's deposits. Instead, regulators stepped in to shut down the bank and eventually the FDIC guaranteed all the deposits. Barr, along with FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and Treasury official Nellie Liang, will speak to House lawmakers Wednesday.

3. Another charge for SBF

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, exits the Manhattan federal court in New York City, February 16, 2023. Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

This isn't the payoff Sam Bankman-Fried was hoping for. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday added another charge to the fallen crypto king's pile of alleged crimes: bribery. The former FTX boss, also known as SBF, paid at least $40 million in bribes to "one or more Chinese officials" in an attempt to unfreeze some accounts belonging to SBF's Alameda Research. SBF and his cohorts then used the unlocked funds to fuel their dubious business, according to prosecutors. Bankman-Fried, who is living with his parents in California under tight bail conditions, has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal crimes. His trial is due to begin in October.

4. Dimon to be interviewed in Epstein suits

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has agreed to sit for a deposition in two lawsuits against the bank regarding the late child sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC's Hugh Son. Epstein – who had powerful friends such as Microsoft's Bill Gates, Britain's Prince Andrew, and former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump – was tied to JPMorgan mainly through his relationship with former top executive Jes Staley. JPMorgan, in turn, has sued Staley over his link to Epstein. The bank is seeking about $80 million in pay clawbacks – and for Staley to be responsible for any payouts the company must make as a result of the lawsuits.

5. It's time for Sanders vs. Schultz

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L), Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Reuters (L) | Getty Images (R)