Amid inflation, nearly half of parents financially support their adult children, but 'it has to go both ways,' economist warns

To keep up with rising costs, many young adults turn to a likely safety net: their parents.

From buying groceries to paying for their cell phone plan or covering health and auto insurance, 45% of parents with a child over age 18 provide them with at least some financial support, according to a recent report by Savings.com.

On average, these parents are spending more than $1,400 a month helping their adult children make ends meet, the report found.

In the last year, inflation has posed a challenge for those trying to achieve financial independence. Soaring food and housing costs are just some of the significant hurdles for young adults just starting out.

For parents, however, supporting grown children can be a substantial drain at a time when their own financial security is at risk.

And parents nearing retirement contribute the most to their children — to the tune of about $2,100 a month, on average, while only putting $643 a month into their retirement accounts, Savings.com found.