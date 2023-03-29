Asia markets trade mixed as investors watch Alibaba's Asia shares

Chinese technology stocks such as Alibaba and Tencent have been hammered in 2022 as regulatory pressure and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on growth. But investors are starting to feel slightly more optimistic toward Chinese tech giants in 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors will keenly watch Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares, after the Chinese tech giant announced it will split into six business groups.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.15% ahead of the release of inflation numbers for February, expected to come in at 7.1%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened marginally lower, but the Topix rose 0.13%. South Korea's Kospi fell fractionally, while the Kosdaq index rose 0.03%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to rise, with futures at 20,135 compared to the index's last close at 19,784.