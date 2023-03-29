Donald Trump is back on social media, and nobody knows what happens next

This illustration photo show the Facebook page of former President Donald Trump on a smartphone screen in Los Angeles, March 17, 2023.

On Friday, Donald Trump wrote a message on his Truth Social messaging platform that was reminiscent of the waning days of his presidency, when his public posts got him kicked off Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

In complaining about a potential indictment, Trump warned of "potential death & destruction" should he be charged with a crime. Trump was reacting to the latest developments in a hush money probe and to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office has been leading the investigation.

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack over two years ago, the major U.S. social networks banned Trump, citing his threatening rhetoric and the risks of further violence if he were to remain on their platforms.

They've since welcomed him back.

In November, Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said he was reinstating Trump's account after running a straw poll asking his followers if he should readmit the ex-president, who is again campaigning for his old job.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk wrote. He'd foreshadowed the decision months earlier, saying at a conference in May that "permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts," adding that, "it was not correct to ban Donald Trump."

Meta announced in late January that Trump would soon be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram. Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post that "the public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box."

And most recently, Google's YouTube said this month that Trump would be allowed to start posting videos again.

Now the question is — what are the rules from here?

Thus far, Trump has been relatively quiet on the major social media platforms. Rather, he's stuck to daily musings on Truth Social, writing in a post this week that Democrats are "INTERFERING IN OUR ELECTIONS, THEIR NEW FORM OF CHEATING!!"