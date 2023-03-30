5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2023. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Rebound

Stocks bounced back Wednesday. All three major indices finished higher, thanks in large part to tech names such as Amazon and Meta . Indeed, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is headed for its best quarter since the final three months of 2020. Thursday's futures looked rosy, as well, as investors waited to hear from three Fed speakers in the afternoon: Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. Follow live markets updates.

2. Bank regulators hammered, again

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the US Federal Reserve, left, and Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and Nellie Liang, under secretary for domestic finance at the US Treasury, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Anna Rose Layden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Senators had their chance to take the nation's top bank regulators to task over the meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this week. It was the House Financial Services Committee's turn Wednesday. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle peppered Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and top Treasury official Nellie Liang with tough questions and demands for transparency. Rep. Patrick McHenry, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, pointed out there were no publicly available notes from regulators' meetings during the weekend SVB and Signature Bank failed. "That lack of transparency has a negative effect on the public view of the safety of the financial arena," he said.

3. Let the hype begin

Apple WWDC 2023 Apple

Apple just gave everyone the big heads-up they were waiting for. The tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference is set for June 5 to June 9, with CEO Tim Cook kicking everything off. Usually, Apple will use the event to unveil new iPhones, iPads and software. This year could be different, though, as the company is widely expected to unveil an augmented reality headset. And, as CNBC's Kif Leswing points out, Apple may take the opportunity to show off new, high-powered Macs to the developer-heavy audience at the conference.

4. Russia detains WSJ reporter

A picture taken on July 24, 2021 shows WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia. Dimitar Dilkoff | Afp | Getty Images

Russian authorities detained U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, on suspicion of espionage. The Journal fired back and forcefully rejected the rationale for Gershkovich's detention. "The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the newspaper said in a statement. Russia is notorious for its harsh treatment of the press. Nonprofit advocacy group Reporters Without Frontiers lists Russia as one of the worst countries for independent journalism, saying it's gotten even worse since the nation's forces invaded Ukraine. Follow live war updates.

5. It's Opening Day

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman | USA TODAY Sports | Reuters