Asia markets headed for mixed open with Hong Kong set to extend gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Thursday with Hong Kong looking to extend its gains.
The Hang Seng index futures are standing at 20,301, compared to the index's last close at 20,192. On Wednesday, Hong Kong markets gained over 2%, led by China's tech giant Alibaba on news of its major shakeup.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.83%, while Japanese markets are set to open lower. The Nikkei 225 futures contract in Chicago was at 27,860, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,810 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,883.78.
Overnight in the US, stocks rose broadly as strong gains in tech helped the Nasdaq rebound after a losing session. Sentiment was also lifted by easing concerns around the state of the banking sector.
All three major indexes were up, with the Nasdaq Composite leading gains and climbing 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Sarah Min contributed to this report.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade up
All 11 of the S&P 500 sectors traded up, helping power the index's rally.
Leading the way up was information technology with a 1.9% advance, followed by real estate at 1.7%. Health care was the laggard of the group, but was still up 0.1%.
The broader index, meanwhile, gained 1.2%.
— Alex Harring
Tech stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps more than 1%
Strength in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite nearly 1.3% as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, helping the tech-heavy index bounce back following a losing session.
Semiconductor and big technology stocks contributed largely to those gains, with Amazon up nearly 3%. Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Salesforce and Netflix gained more than 1% each.
A rise in Micron shares despite a disappointing quarter boosted the broader semiconductor sector. Micron added about 6%, while Marvell Technology, Intel and Lam Research gained at least 4% each. ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm and Analog Devices rose more than 2%, while Advanced Micro Devices inched 1.4% higher.
The S&P 500's information technology sector rose 1.6%, while communication services added about 1%.
— Samantha Subin
Fed's Barr said regulators had 'substantial authority' to oversee failed banks
Officials had enough rules to effectively oversee the regional banks that failed recently, the Federal Reserve's top regulator said Wednesday.
"I think we had substantial authority under existing law to regulate firms and supervise firms in a way that is appropriate for their risk and size and complexity," Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair of supervision, told the House Financial Services Committee.
Some lawmakers, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have suggested that tighter regulations are needed for banks. Barr and other banking officials seemed to agree with that sentiment during Senate testimony Tuesday.
Barr said the failures that led to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were spread.
"I think any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed and our regulatory system failed. So we're looking at all of that," he said.
—Jeff Cox
UBS shares climb as old CEO returns
Shares of UBS jumped on Wednesday after the Swiss bank announced it was bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO to help oversee the absorption of Credit Suisse.
Ermotti, who previously served as the bank's CEO from 2011 to 2020. He will resume control on April 5th.
In a note to clients, Bank of America analyst Alastair Ryan cited Ermotti's "signature restructuring" of the bank during his previous tenure as a reason for investors would be happy with his return.
The Swiss-traded shares of UBS rose 4.4% following the announcement.
The stock is still down since the first week of March, when worries about the banking system on both sides of the Atlantic began.
— Jesse Pound