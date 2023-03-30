Asia markets headed for mixed open with Hong Kong set to extend gains

Hong Kong island and Victoria Harbour cityscape, viewed from Victoria Peak. In the foreground, the Bank of China tower and Cheung Kong Center skyscrapers.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Thursday with Hong Kong looking to extend its gains.

The Hang Seng index futures are standing at 20,301, compared to the index's last close at 20,192. On Wednesday, Hong Kong markets gained over 2%, led by China's tech giant Alibaba on news of its major shakeup.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.83%, while Japanese markets are set to open lower. The Nikkei 225 futures contract in Chicago was at 27,860, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,810 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,883.78.