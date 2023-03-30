Food at your favorite ballpark is probably going to be more expensive

Sodexo Live, a food and hospitality company, says food inflation is also hitting the ballpark

Those peanuts and crackerjacks may soon cost you more at the ballpark, thanks in part to food inflation, the CEO of a top hospitality company told CNBC.

"It doesn't matter what industry you're in, everybody is noticing prices going up, and scarcity being an issue in certain product lines," said Belinda Oakley, Sodexo Live CEO. "Of course, we were no exception to that."

Sodexo Live operates food, beverage and hospitality services at Seattle's T-Mobile Park as well as 200-plus sports, cultural and entertainment properties throughout the U.S. Oakley said the company's scale, and the fact that it has about $20 billion in purchasing power, is helping to mitigate some of the inflationary pressure.

Still, higher costs have forced Sodexo Live to get creative with its menus and food selection.

Sodexo Live is changing some ingredients, mixing up its suppliers, and sourcing more items locally to reduce costs and to avoid passing along 100% of the price increases to the consumer, Oakley said.

"It will still be a phenomenal experience for the fan, but might be more cost-engineered to make sure that we're not outpricing them from the market," she said.

At T-Mobile Park, the company is expanding the number of value menu items it offers, priced between $2 and $4, to a dozen items, up from seven last year.

One big item that could see sticker shock: ball park franks, which also happen to be a top-selling concessionary item for Sodoxo Live. Oakley cited higher supply chain costs, including packaging and labor, for driving up meat prices.