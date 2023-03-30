Bank of America's model with a good track record predicts S&P 500's annual return for the next decade
The recent volatility has kept investors on edge, but Bank of America advised equity investors to focus on the long term as its trusty model suggests a sizable return for the next 10 years. The Wall Street firm said price-to-normalized earnings has explained 80% of S & P 500 returns over a 10-year time horizon since 1987, and the current valuations suggest a 7% annual total return (a 5% price return) for the S & P 500 for the next decade. "Valuations may not explain much in the near term, but they may be all that matters over the long-term for the S & P 500," said Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, in a note. "We have yet to find any factor with such strong predictive power for the market over the short or medium term," she added. .SPX 1Y mountain S & P 500 The S & P 500 is still up 5% this year despite the banking crisis and recession fears. Wall Street strategists on average see the equity benchmark end the year at 4,127, about 2% higher from here, according to CNBC's Market Strategist Survey that rounds up 15 top strategists' forecasts. Subramanian said long-term investors have a far better chance of making a profit. Based on data going back to 1929, the probability of losing money in the S & P 500 over one day is 46%, but the chance declines to just 6% over a 10-year time horizon, she said. "For stocks, the best recipe for loss avoidance is time," Subramanian said.
