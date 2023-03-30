Constellation Brands taps food-and-travel streamer Tastemade to help draw new customers

Constellation Brands is pouring into the streaming business.

The company, which owns beer, wine and spirits brands, is forming a partnership with media company Tastemade to create a content studio and produce shows that revolve around Constellation's brands. The companies called it a "multimillion-dollar, multiyear partnership," but declined to give specific terms.

It builds on a partnership formed between Tastemade and Constellation in recent years when the two collaborated on videos for social media in an effort to attract Generation Z and millennial consumers of drinking age. This is the first time Tastemade has partnered with another company to create a studio. The majority of operations will take place at Tastemade's headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

Tastemade creates and produces content that centers on food, travel and home and design for its own free, ad-supported streaming channels and social media. It also produces and licenses content to other streaming services, including those owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Walt Disney Co.

Its partnership with Constellation will take a similar form.

"We have more ideas than Tastemade-owned channels can take at the moment, so we're developing ideas that we can bring to streamers," said Tastemade founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon. "We've already developed a slate of programs and shows, and have started the process of talking to some of the streamers. We've gotten pretty good reactions so far."

The first program will be "Street Somm," which will be an on-the-go travel series that follows a sommelier to cities throughout the U.S. to explore food and wine pairings. It will air on Tastemade's flagship streaming channel.

"What was exciting about this partnership is we just got kind of unprecedented access to some story hunting within Constellation Brands," said Fitzgibbon.

Constellation's leading brands include Corona, Modelo Especial, The Prisoner Wine Company, Kim Crawford, Svedka Vodka and others.