Disney checkmates Ron DeSantis with a King Charles clause

Forget about Disney princesses. Mickey Mouse might have just proved who's the real king of Florida.

Disney used a legal clause that name checks King Charles III to apparently thwart Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempt to strip the company of its self-governance power in the state.

For nearly a year, state legislators, encouraged by DeSantis, have sought to exert more control over the company's Florida-based theme parks by passing a bill that would dissolve Disney's special tax district. DeSantis also wanted to rename the area the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and plant a new board to oversee it.

Widely seen as a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis became locked in a bitter and public feud with the entertainment giant over the company's denouncement of Florida's HB 1557 law early last year. HB 1557, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, limits early education teachings on sexual orientation or gender identity.

State Rep. Randy Fine told CNBC's "Squawk Box" last April that the bill wasn't retaliatory, but then said "when Disney kicked the hornet's nest, we looked at special districts."

While Disney remained quiet on the matter for months, it seems the House of Mouse had been hatching a plan to retain its control over the land within the outer limits of Orange and Osceola counties.

On Feb. 8, the day before the Florida House voted to put DeSantis in charge, the previous Disney-allied board signed a long-lasting development agreement that drastically limits the control that can be exercised over the company and its district.

As part a 30-year development agreement, Disney no longer needs board approval to build high-density projects and buildings of any height and sell or assign development rights. It also bans the board from using Disney's name or any of its characters.

The agreement includes a royal clause that dates back to 1692 in Britain and would extend its term limit for decades.

This "Declaration shall continue in effect until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England, living as of the date of this declaration," the document said. This kind of clause is most often used in the UK, typically when it comes to trusts, and provides a buffer against perpetuities.

"So, as long as one of those grandchildren makes it 80, this clause would be there for 100 years," explained Robert Lord, senior advisor of tax policy at progressive group Patriotic Millionaires.

DeSantis replaced all of the Disney-allied board members with five Republicans on Feb. 27. It was only then that Disney's new binding agreement was discovered.

"This essentially makes Disney the government," Ron Peri, one of the new board members appointed to the CFTOD by DeSantis, said during a meeting of the board Wednesday. "This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure."