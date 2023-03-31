Bitcoin heads for its third positive month in a row after fighting off U.S. banking crisis and regulatory crackdown

Bitcoin is on pace to post its third positive month in a row and best quarter in two years after navigating its first banking meltdown and another regulatory crackdown, while investors weighed the possibility of a new environment for interest rates.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap has extended its 2023 rally and is on pace to finish the month up more than 22%, which would bring its year-to-date gain to more than 72%. It would also be bitcoin's best quarter since the first quarter of 2021 – which marked the beginning of a big bull run at the time.

"The rally has continued in March even after recent bank closures," said Jeff Cantwell, an equity analyst at Wells Fargo. "While the rebound has more than one underlying reason, our conversations with investors have centered on three: crypto as a 'flight to safety' given banking turbulence; positioning (short covering); and a shift 'at the margin' by investors to 'risk on' as prospects of a Fed pivot have increased."

On Friday, bitcoin pushed higher by 2% at one point to retake the $28,000 level, which it first broke through earlier this week for the first time this year. It had dropped back below in a knee-jerk response by investors to the latest crypto crackdown by U.S. regulators, the CFTC's lawsuit against Binance.