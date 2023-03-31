Carl Icahn blasts Illumina for nearly doubling CEO’s pay despite steep drop in market value

Carl Icahn blasted Illumina for nearly doubling its CEO's pay last year despite a dramatic drop in the biotech company's market value since closing a controversial deal.

"I'd find it comical, if it wasn't so reprehensible that ILMN's share price is down 63% due to CEO Francis deSouza making such an absurd and questionable purchase," Icahn said in a statement to CNBC.

"And what is really funny is the idea that it is hard to find good CEOs in this area," the activist investor added. "I guess it would be hard to find someone who could lose $50 billion of shareholder value in a matter of months yet still get paid 87% more for a grand total of $26.8 million in 2022."

Illumina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSouza stepped in as CEO in 2016 after serving as the DNA sequencing company's president for almost three years. He was awarded nearly $26.8 million in total pay last year, nearly double the $14.3 million he received in 2021, according to a preliminary proxy statement Illumina filed Thursday.

Part of deSouza's pay bump is a special grant of stock options worth $12.5 million, which Illumina called a "meaningful retention incentive in a highly competitive talent environment."

DeSouza's pay increase follows a rocky 18 months for San Diego-based Illumina. The company's market value has fallen to roughly $35 billion from about $75 billion in August 2021, the month it closed its acquisition of cancer test developer Grail.