China's steel demand is set to slow. That could dent iron ore prices by nearly 30%

Iron ore prices could fall as much as 28% by the end of 2023 as China's steel demand and output are set to fall, experts forecast.

Morgan Stanley analysts say iron ore prices will fall and cited subdued production from the world's leading steel producer China, as well as the country's turn toward steel scrap.

"Our 2H23 base case forecast is $90 per ton," a report commodities strategist Marius van Straaten and a team said in a March 20 report.

That's about 28% lower than the current $126 per ton for benchmark 62%-grade iron ore.

Iron ore is primarily used to make steel, an important material in construction and engineering projects — and both Asian nations are on track to consume more.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia also predicted a drop in iron ore prices, expecting it to be $100 per ton by the fourth quarter this year "as China's steel demand eases in the second half of the year," the bank's analysts said last week.

Analysts say there's still upside potential for iron ore prices in the coming months, as China reopens and eases Covid-19 restriction. But they do not expect the strength of China's steel production or demand to last beyond the second half of this year.