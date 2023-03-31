Vince McMahon locks in two-year contract as WWE looks for buyers

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon is introduced during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vince McMahon has pinned down a two-year employment contract at World Wrestling Entertainment .

The WWE chairman's agreement dates back to Jan. 9, when he returned to the company, according to a securities filing. His deal comes as WWE has been actively in talks with suitors.

As part of his latest contract, which comes with an annual base salary of $1.2 million, which includes an incentive bonus target of 175% of that salary. If a deal were to be closed, McMahon would receive a $2.4 million lump sum payout, plus his incentive bonus would be doubled and paid upfront.

CEO Nick Khan told CNBC this week it's been a robust sale process so far with many attracted bidders. Earlier in the week, CNBC's David Faber, citing people familiar with the matter, reported it's been a "hot and heavy" process.

McMahon returned to WWE's board in January help with the sale negotiations. He had stepped away from his CEO role last June under a cloud of accusations of sexual misconduct from former female WWE employees. Later, he announced his retirement.

At the time, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, had taken over as co-CEO of WWE, a family business for the McMahons. She stepped down in January following Vince McMahon's return.