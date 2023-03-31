Xpeng expands assisted driving tech coverage to Shanghai, something Tesla doesn’t offer in China

SHANGHAI — Chinese electric car company Xpeng announced Friday it will be rolling out its latest assisted driving software to users in the metropolis of Shanghai, something its U.S. rival Tesla does not offer in China.

Previously the technology was only available for Xpeng drivers in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The company already offers assisted driving on highways in China.

The new tech, called XNGP, claims to make driving easier with software that assists with smooth braking at traffic lights, turning at intersections and other tasks on city streets.

U.S.-listed Xpeng lags major Chinese electric car startups in terms of recent monthly deliveries. But the company has tried to make its assisted driving technology a selling point for consumers.

"Tesla doesn't really pump Autopilot in China and they don't offer Full Self Driving (FSD) in China, whereas Xpeng really leaned into its NGP as a difference maker for the China market," said Tu Le, founder of Beijing-based advisory firm Sino Auto Insights.