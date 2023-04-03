Asia markets set to rise ahead of key manufacturing data; oil surges after OPEC cut

Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise at the open on Monday ahead of key manufacturing data in the region, as well as surprise oil cuts over the weekend.

Brent crude and WTI futures surged as much as 8% after OPEC+ members agreed to cut more than 1 million barrels per day to extend through the end of 2023.

Futures of Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,236, compared to the index's last close of 7,177.8. In Japan, the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,310, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,230 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,041.48.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng index looks to trade lower, with Hang Seng futures standing at 20,353 compared to the HSI's last close of 20,400.

Private surveys on manufacturing are expected to come out from China, India, and South Korea, while Singapore and the Philippines will release their official manufacturing statistics for March.