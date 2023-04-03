LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to rise ahead of key manufacturing data; oil surges after OPEC cut
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise at the open on Monday ahead of key manufacturing data in the region, as well as surprise oil cuts over the weekend.
Brent crude and WTI futures surged as much as 8% after OPEC+ members agreed to cut more than 1 million barrels per day to extend through the end of 2023.
Futures of Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,236, compared to the index's last close of 7,177.8. In Japan, the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,310, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,230 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,041.48.
On the other hand, the Hang Seng index looks to trade lower, with Hang Seng futures standing at 20,353 compared to the HSI's last close of 20,400.
Private surveys on manufacturing are expected to come out from China, India, and South Korea, while Singapore and the Philippines will release their official manufacturing statistics for March.
U.S. stocks on Friday rose Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed a cooler-than-expected increase in prices.
The core Personal Consumption Expenditures index, which excludes energy and food costs, rose 0.3% in February, less than the 0.4% expected. All three major US indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite leading gains at 1.74% up.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
Fed's Williams says banking crisis will play a role in assessing next rate move
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday that the central bank is steadfast in its commitment to bring down inflation but is watching what is happening in the world of finance.
In a speech delivered in Connecticut, Williams said inflation "remains a top concern" and noted that the Fed must "use its monetary policy tools to bring inflation down."
However, he noted some of the tumult recently in the banking system and indicated he will be watching the situation closely.
"I will be particularly focused on assessing the evolution of credit conditions and their effects on the outlook for growth, employment, and inflation," he said.
—Jeff Cox
Gold on pace for best month since 2020
Gold is on pace to post a monthly price gain that hasn't been seen in more than two years.
With just Friday's session left in the March trading month, gold is on pace to finish 9% higher. That would be its best monthly performance since July 2020, when the metal rallied 10.3%
If a Friday selloff pushes its monthly advance below 7.8%, March would instead become the metal's best month since May 2021.
Gold prices were steady early Friday.
— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla
Bullish inflation reading
Futures got a boost after an inflation gauge followed by the Federal Reserve came in lighter than expected. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increased 0.3% for the month, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was below the 0.4% Dow Jones estimate and lower than the January increase.
-John Melloy, Jeff Cox
Bank borrowing from Fed emergency programs declined
Emergency borrowing at the Federal Reserve's discount window fall last week, raising some hope that the banking crisis could be receding.
Primary credit lending totaled $88.2 billion while banks took out $64.4 billion through the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program, according to Fed data released Thursday that covered the period from March 22-29.
That total of $152.6 billion was down slightly from $164 billion the week before. The Fed instituted the BTFP and relaxed rules on the discount window following the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March.
Banks generally don't like the use the discount window as it signals that they are under stress and can't raise capital in the private marketplace.
—Jeff Cox