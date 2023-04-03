Morgan Stanley says this payments stock could struggle without Block deal finalized

Marqeta will have a difficult year ahead without an ironed out renewal agreement with Block , according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst James Faucette downgraded the payment services stock to equal weight from overweight and cut his price target to $4.50 from $8. Faucette's new target implies the stock will shed 1.5% over the next year after previously being expected to jump 75.1%. "MQ is working through a multitude of headwinds over the next ~12 months, including SQ contract renewal, non-SQ stagnation, gross profit growth uncertainty, and path to profitability," he said in a note to clients Monday. "We don't expect near-term resolution, but valuation reflects the road ahead." The stock lost 4.6% in premarket trading. It's down 25.2% this year. Faucette said the company has yet to finalize a deal renewal with Block. Marqeta's revenue growth in 2022 was largely tied to the partnership, while growth stagnated elsewhere. Though a renewal seems likely, Faucette said it's hard to predict the details given the fact that Block should have power to bargain aggressively. The ability to rationalize cost structure can also only come after the renewal details get ironed out, he added. And Faucette said Marqeta has invested in new products outside of the partnership, but it takes time for new products and client relationships to scale. Recent initiatives will take multiple quarters to show the benefits of investments, which Faucette said leaves him without a non-Block reason to be excited in the short term. He said those headwinds will cap upside potential for the company. Its balance sheet will provide a cushion to the downside, but he said the company's cash pile and trajectory of unit economics were not as strong as previously anticipated. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.