Asia markets rise ahead of Australia's central bank interest rate decision
Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike decision, with economists almost evenly spilt on whether the RBA will pause or continue its hiking cycle.
According to a Reuters poll of 37 economists, 16 expect a rate hike from the current interest rate level of 3.6% to 3.85%, while 21 expect the bank to hold rates. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.15%, and the Topix climbed fractionally. South Korea's Kospi was 0.57% up, while the Kosdaq index was 0.36% higher.
In Hong Kong, Hang Seng index futures were at 20,462, higher than the index's last close of 20,409.18.
Overnight in the U.S., two of the three major indexes closed higher, despite news of a suprise oil output cut from OPEC+ that threatened to stoke inflation and recession fears.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.98%, while the S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.37%. On the optehr hand, the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.27%.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report
South Korea's inflation rate slows to 4.2% in March
South Korea's consumer price index for March slowed to 4.2% on a year-on-year basis, just slightly lower than economists expectations of 4.3%
According to government data, this was lower than February's figure of 4.8%. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI for March rose 0.2%, lower than February's figure of 0.3%.
The South Korean won strengthened marginally against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, trading at 1,308.6.
— Lim Hui Jie
Reserve Bank of Australia widely expected to hike 25 basis points Tuesday
The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight cash rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday to 3.85%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The central bank in its March meeting increased its cash rate by a quarter-point to 3.6%, reiterating its aim to return the economy's inflation back to its target range of 2% to 3%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Gareth Aird expects the central bank to pause instead, citing mixed opinions from the firm.
"In what we believe is a very close call, we expect the RBA to leave the cash rate on hold at 3.6%. We ascribe a 55% chance to no change and a 45% probability to a 25bp rate increase to 3.85% (we consider the risk of any other move immaterial)," Aird said in a Monday note.
"The domestic economy is now showing sufficient signs of slowing and we expect the RBA Board will judge that a pause in the tightening cycle is the appropriate move in April," CBA said.
— Jihye Lee
Tesla near session lows
Tesla shares were down 7%, near the lows of the day, following the release of weaker-than-expected deliveries data for the first quarter. Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet expected 432,000.
— Fred Imbert
Warren Buffett's two big energy bets on the rise
Warren Buffett's two big energy stocks staged a strong rally Monday as the broader sector got a boost from surging oil prices.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum jumped nearly 6%. Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large stake in multiple occasions in March, now owning 23.5% of the Houston-based energy producer.
Meanwhile, Chevron, Berkshire's third largest holding as of the end of 2022, rose over 4% on Monday. The conglomerate drastically hiked this stake to one of its biggest early last year.
— Yun Li
Oil heads for biggest jump in nearly a year
The surprise output cut from OPEC+, which is pulling back production by 1.16 million barrels per day, has sent oil prices surging. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 6% to roughly $80 per barrel, on track for their biggest one-day gain since April 12, 2022.
Brent futures, meanwhile, gained more than 6% to $84.79 per barrel.
WTI hit $81.69 per barrel at one point in the session, its highest since January of this year.
— Brian Evans, Nick Wells
ISM Manufacturing at 46.3 in March, a three-year low and below estimate
Manufacturing activity in the U.S. slipped further into contraction territory in March, according a reading Monday.
The ISM Manufacturing Index, a closely watched barometer for the sector's health, posted a reading of 46.3 for the month. That was down from 47.7 in February and below the Dow Jones estimate for a 47.3 reading.
Anything below 50 represents contraction for the index, which measures the percentage of companies that report expansion. The March reading was the worst in three years.
The prices index fell 2.1 points to 49.2, while employment dropped 2.2 percentage points to 46.9. None of the sub-indexes were above 50.
—Jeff Cox