Asia markets rise ahead of Australia's central bank interest rate decision

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at the central bank's building in Sydney, Australia on May 2, 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike decision, with economists almost evenly spilt on whether the RBA will pause or continue its hiking cycle.

According to a Reuters poll of 37 economists, 16 expect a rate hike from the current interest rate level of 3.6% to 3.85%, while 21 expect the bank to hold rates. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.15%, and the Topix climbed fractionally. South Korea's Kospi was 0.57% up, while the Kosdaq index was 0.36% higher.

In Hong Kong, Hang Seng index futures were at 20,462, higher than the index's last close of 20,409.18.