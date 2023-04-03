Chinese EV brand Li Auto sees first-quarter deliveries surge by 66%

Chinese electric car startup Li Auto saw deliveries surge by nearly 66% in the first quarter from a year ago.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car brand Li Auto delivered more cars in March than Xpeng did in the first quarter, according to company releases.

Li Auto delivered 20,823 vehicles in March — for a total of 52,584 deliveries in the first three months of the year. That's up by nearly 66% from the first quarter of 2022.

In contrast, Xpeng only delivered 18,230 cars in the first quarter — down by about 47% from the same period a year ago.

Xpeng delivered 7,002 vehicles in March, above the monthly average for the first quarter. Nearly half of the deliveries last month were of the company's new P7i sports sedan that launched in March.

Nio reported first-quarter deliveries of 31,041, up 20.5% from a year ago. The company delivered 10,378 vehicles in March.