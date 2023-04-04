Treasury yields fractionally lower as slowdown fears persist

At around 2 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down less than a single basis point to 3.4245%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped 1 basis point to 3.6360%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Tuesday as concerns over economic growth persisted into the second quarter.

Investors remain focused on the likely trajectory of monetary policy, as the Federal Reserve continues its efforts to rein in inflation against the backdrop of persistent concerns about economic growth, and following several banking collapses that caused chaos in bond markets over the past month.

Wall Street is also weighing a spike in oil prices that led stock markets higher to start the new trading month on Monday.

On the data front, JOLTs job openings figures for February are due at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Tuesday.