Stock futures are flat Monday evening: Live updates

Stock futures were flat Monday evening as investors weighed a spike in oil prices that led the Dow higher to start the new trading month.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down by 30 points or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped by 0.14%.

In regular trading the Dow rose 327 points, or 0.98%, and the S&P 500 added 0.37%. Both posted a fourth straight day of gains. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.27%.

Energy stocks led the way after OPEC+ announced it was slashing output by 1.16 million barrels of oil per day. On Monday, oil prices soared, and West Texas Intermediate crude notched its biggest daily gain in nearly a year. The Energy Select Sector SPDR fund (XLE), which tracks the S&P 500 energy sector, popped more than 4%.

"Given the transition the world is undergoing as it embraces 'clean and green energy,' OPEC+ understands all too well that its still highly valued 'liquid gold' will at some point begin to lose its shine," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

"Until then, as the countries dominating OPEC+ prepare for the future by spending trillions of dollars rebuilding infrastructure and refocusing away from crude oil as their primary source of income, managing the price of crude will be used more directly and aggressively than was anticipated," she added.