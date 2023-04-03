Disney CEO Bob Iger rips Ron DeSantis over 'anti-Florida' retaliation

Bob Iger on Monday called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' actions against The Walt Disney Company are retaliatory, "anti-business" and "anti-Florida."

The feud between DeSantis and the company escalated earlier Monday, when the governor asked the state's inspector general to determine whether the House of Mouse's sly move to retain control over the outer limits of Orange and Osceola counties is legal – and whether any of the company's executives were involved in the scheme.

During the company's annual shareholder meeting Monday, Disney CEO Iger addressed investor inquiries about the ongoing dispute between the company and Florida legislators. He noted that Disney has more than 75,000 employees in the state, and has created thousands of indirect jobs, as well as brings around 50 million visitors to Florida every year and is the state's largest taxpayer

"A year ago, the company took a position on pending Florida legislation," Iger said, apparently referring to what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill. "And while the company may have not handled the position that it took very well, a company has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals do."

He added: "The governor got very angry about the position Disney took and seems like he's decided to retaliate against us, including the naming of a new board to oversee the property and the business. In effect, to seek to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right. And that just seems really wrong to me."

Iger said Disney plans to spend more than $17 billion in investments at Walt Disney World over the next decade, which would create around 13,000 jobs at the company and generate even more taxes for Florida.

"Our point on this is that any action that supports those efforts simply to retaliate for a position the company took sounds not just anti-business, but it sounds anti-Florida," he said. "And I'll just leave it at that."

Last week, DeSantis' newly appointed board of the Reedy Creek district, now named the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, revealed that the previous Disney-allied board signed a long-lasting agreement that drastically limits the control that can be exercised over the company and its district.