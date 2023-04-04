Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos flee protests outside of NYC courthouse where Trump will be arraigned

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos both fled the scene of growing protests outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Greene and Santos joined pro-Trump protesters near the New York courthouse hours before the scheduled court appearance. Greene was listed as a headliner for a 10:30 a.m. rally organized by the New York Young Republican Club.

But within minutes of their separate arrivals, after reporters and counter protesters surrounded the lawmakers, both of them fled the scene. Santos left before the protest's official start time.

In Greene's case, demonstrators with whistles and drums drowned her out shortly after she reached the rally.

The right-wing provocateur Greene, in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting, said that they left the area after being "swarmed" by protestors.

"We were swarmed. Unbelievably swarmed," Greene told Right Side Broadcasting in an interview after she left the protests.