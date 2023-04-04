LIVE UPDATES
Trump arraignment live updates: Ex-president heads to court appearance after New York indictment
This is CNBC.com's live coverage of the Tuesday's arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan.
Donald Trump heads to court in Manhattan on Tuesday for the first-ever criminal arraignment of a former U.S. president.
Trump flew to New York on Monday from his Florida residence to prepare to surrender ahead of the hearing.
He was indicted Thursday on charges related to a hush money payment his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office had not unsealed a grand jury indictment, which contains details of the charges against Trump, by Tuesday morning.
Trump is due to appear before acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. ET. News outlets have pushed for the judge to allow camera access during the hearing, an effort Trump's lawyers have opposed.
Bragg will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET following the arraignment. The ex-president, meanwhile, plans to travel back to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the hearing and deliver remarks there.
Trump denies the claim by Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, that she had sex with him one time in 2006. He also denies wrongdoing related to the $130,000 payment Cohen gave her to keep quiet about the alleged tryst.
Trump campaign rakes in millions in post-indictment cash grab
Trump's 2024 presidential campaign raised more than $8 million in the four days since the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him, according to a top campaign aide.
That windfall, reportedly Trump's best fundraising stretch since leaving the White House, rolled in as the ex-president prepared for his arrest and arraignment on charges stemming from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's hush money probe.
On the day Trump flew to Manhattan from his home in Palm Beach, Florida, his campaign raised $1.1 million, Trump aide Jason Miller tweeted Monday night. That's in addition to the $7 million that had already been collected since his indictment last Thursday, according to Miller.
— Kevin Breuninger
Three Trump attorneys will be at his arraignment
Three defense attorneys for Trump will be present in the Manhattan courtroom for the former president's arraignment, one of the lawyers told NBC News.
The three attorneys are Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, who announced his decision to join Trump's legal team just a day earlier.
Tacopina confirmed to NBC that all three will be with Trump during his appearance before New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan. The arraignment is set for this afternoon.
Trump was accompanied by his son Eric Trump and top aides and campaign officials when he traveled to Manhattan from Florida on Monday in advance of his arrest and arraignment. Those officials include senior advisors Jason Miller and Boris Epshteyn, aide Dan Scavino and campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, according to the news outlet.
— Kevin Breuninger