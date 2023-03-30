New York grand jury indicts Trump in hush money payment case

A New York grand jury voted Thursday to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, his lawyer told CNBC.

Trump is the first former president to be charged with a crime. The indictment comes as he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The charge stems from the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into how the Trump Organization recorded a reimbursement to Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen after Cohen paid Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump was filming his TV show, "Celebrity Apprentice," at the time of that purported tryst, and was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, who had given birth to their son, Barron, a few months earlier.

The Trump Organization in business records described the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense.

Falsifying business records is normally a misdemeanor under New York law, but can be elevated to a felony if the misstatement was done to cover up another crime.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels or committing wrongdoing of any kind.

Joseph Tacopina, Trump's criminal defense lawyer, confirmed to CNBC that Trump had been indicted after several media outlets reported the development.

In a statement with Trump's other lawyer Susan Nechele, Tacopina said, "President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime."

We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court," the defense lawyer said.

Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich in an emailed statement said, "This is not an indictment of a crime — there was no crime— instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation."

"President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first," Budowwich said. "For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail. He will be re-elected in the greatest landslide in American history, and together we will all Make America Great Again."

The indictment, which will be prosecuted by the DA's Alvin Bragg's office, is the first in what could end up being several criminal cases against Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in two separate criminal cases.

One is related to his efforts to overturn the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden in the 2020 election as he made false claims of widespread ballot fraud in the popular vote that year.

The other probe is focused on Trump's removal of government records from the White House, and whether he obstructed justice by keeping them at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, for more than a year as government officials sought their return.

A state prosecutor in Atlanta is also separately investigating Trump and a number of his allies over their attempt to get Georgia officials to reverse his loss to Biden in the state in 2020.