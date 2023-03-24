LIVE UPDATES
Trump live updates: Ex-president suggests there could be 'death and destruction' if he is charged
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments Friday of ongoing criminal investigations into former U.S. President Donald Trump, including the Manhattan grand jury's probe. See below for the latest updates.
The New York City grand jury that has been hearing testimony that could lead to a criminal charge against former President Donald Trump is off Friday, but one of his attorneys is expected to give testimony or other evidence to another grand jury in Washington, D.C.
The Manhattan panel is probing a $130,000 payment Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen gave porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before Election Day 2016. That grand jury could resume work on Monday.
In Washington, one of Trump's current lawyers, Evan Corcoran, has been ordered by a judge to appear before a grand jury that has been hearing testimony related to a criminal probe of Trump for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump's legal team earlier this week lost a last-ditch effort at the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia to block a Corcoran's ordered appearance.
Trump is also under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for his attempts to sabotage the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over him in the 2020 presidential election.
Those investigations are taking place even as Trump is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
'I'll be disappointed' if Manhattan DA doesn't indict Trump, Michael Cohen's lawyer says
The lawyer for Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-fixer turned key witness in the Manhattan district attorney's hush money case, said he would be let down if the former president is not charged in the probe.
"I'll be disappointed" if the DA Alvin Bragg ultimately decides not to indict Trump, attorney Lanny Davis told Politico.
"But I will grant him a good-faith judgment. And judgments can always be disagreed with, but I'll be disappointed for sure," Davis said.
Davis also told Politico that the probe began after he invited the former Manhattan DA, Cyrus Vance Jr., to visit Cohen in prison in Otisville, New York, where he was serving his sentence for financial crimes related to the hush money payment.
Their first meeting "did not go very well," Davis said, because Cohen had felt "mistreated" by federal prosecutors. But "they got past that," and "the next two sessions were very productive. And then it led to an open investigation."
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran arrives for D.C. grand jury appearance
Evan Corcoran, an attorney for Trump, arrived at a Washington, D.C., courthouse ahead of a planned appearance before a federal grand jury reviewing evidence of Trump's retention of classified government records at his Florida home.
Corcoran's arrival came two days after an appeals court quickly denied a bid by Trump to block the lawyer's appearance, which a lower court judge had ordered.
The Justice Department is eyeing Trump in the criminal probe for failing to comply with a law requiring former presidents to return government records when they leave office.
He also is being investigated for potential obstruction of justice in refusing to turn over records to government officials when lawyers including Corcoran were being asked about such documents.
Last June, Corcoran told a fellow Trump lawyer Christina Bobb to give the DOJ a statement that an extensive search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club had not found any more government documents than the ones returned to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier in 2022.
Two months later, FBI agents in a raid of Mar-a-Lago found hundreds of such documents, many of them marked highly classified.
— Dan Mangan
Trump writes of 'potential death and destruction' if he is criminally charged
Trump in an ominous early-morning social media post suggested there could be "death & destruction" if he is hit with criminal charges.
The implication of violence came more than two years after thousands of the former president's supporters, spurred by his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, stormed the Capitol in a deadly attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.
Trump in his Truth Social post cited his status as a former president and a current White House contender as he lashed out at an unnamed prosecutor. He argued that any criminal charge against him would be baseless.
"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?"
"Why & who would do such a thing?" he added. "Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA."
The post came hours after a federal judge in Manhattan ruled that the jury in Trump's upcoming civil trial for allegations that he raped and defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll would be anonymous. The decision was in part due to Trump's verbal and written attacks on legal system officials such as prosecutors, as well as individual grand jurors.
Trump faces a potential indictment next week in the Manhattan grand jury probe related to the Stormy Daniels hush money payment. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.
He also is the target of a federal criminal probe related to efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Biden, and his actions surrounding the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by his supporters after he urged them to protest the election results in Washington.
— Dan Mangan