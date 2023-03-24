Trump live updates: Ex-president suggests there could be 'death and destruction' if he is charged

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The New York City grand jury that has been hearing testimony that could lead to a criminal charge against former President Donald Trump is off Friday, but one of his attorneys is expected to give testimony or other evidence to another grand jury in Washington, D.C.

The Manhattan panel is probing a $130,000 payment Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen gave porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before Election Day 2016. That grand jury could resume work on Monday.

In Washington, one of Trump's current lawyers, Evan Corcoran, has been ordered by a judge to appear before a grand jury that has been hearing testimony related to a criminal probe of Trump for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump's legal team earlier this week lost a last-ditch effort at the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia to block a Corcoran's ordered appearance.

Trump is also under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for his attempts to sabotage the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over him in the 2020 presidential election.

Those investigations are taking place even as Trump is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.