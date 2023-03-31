Trump indictment live updates: Grand jury heard about hush money payment to a second woman

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to get indicted on Thursday.

Now the country awaits more details on what charges exactly Trump faces in the New York hush money case — and when he will head to Manhattan to turn himself in.

The indictment against Trump is not expected to be unsealed Friday, NBC News reported. But the ex-president faces about 30 criminal counts of document fraud, according to NBC.

Trump's attorney and the Manhattan district attorney's office have arranged the former president's surrender in the coming days. He is expected to be arraigned in New York on Tuesday, though the timing could change, according to NBC News.

The New York Police Department said it has not seen "credible threats" to the city following Trump's indictment. The former president last week issued an ominous warning that violence could flare up if he was charged.