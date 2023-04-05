More movies, more variety, more money: The box office is catching up to pre-Covid levels

For nearly three years, the domestic box office has been chasing the highs of the pre-pandemic era, hoping that blockbuster franchise films would fill seats and sell popcorn.

While superheroes, fighter pilots and blue aliens have lured moviegoers back to cinemas, it's the recent steady stream of mid-budgeted films from a wide variety of genres that has bolstered ticket sales.

"We're actually catching up with 2019 levels," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "Remember: 2019 was no slouch. It was the second-highest box office year with $11.4 billion."

The performance of the 2019 box office has become the benchmark for the industry in recent years as it represents the last full year of theatrical normalcy before the Covid pandemic.

Since movie theaters reopened to the public in late 2020, the domestic box office has steadily recovered, generating significantly higher ticket sales each year. Last year, the box office reached $7.5 billion, up 64% from the $4.58 billion in ticket sales seen in 2021. But, it lagged around 34% from 2019.

Industry analysts attributed the smaller box office to a more limited inventory of theatrical releases, not a general disinterest by consumers to return to cinemas. After all, the number of wide releases, those that open in more than 2,000 locations, was down just about the same percentage as the over all box-office totals.