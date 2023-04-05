Insolvency is on the horizon for Social Security, Medicare funds, expert says. These changes may help

AscentXmedia | E+ | Getty Images

watch now

Yet Social Security's two funds combined will be able to pay benefits until 2034, one year earlier than was projected last year. At that time, 80% of benefits will be payable. That is, of course, unless Congress acts sooner. Social Security's woes largely come down to demographics. Since 2010, the program has been spending more on benefits than it has been bringing in from payroll tax revenues, Goldwein noted. By 2030, all baby boomers will be age 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

We're going way, way beyond a pure safety net program. Andrew Biggs senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute

"While it's good news that we have a couple of extra years for Medicare, overall the clock is ticking on all of these programs within a decade," Goldwein said. To be sure, the projections may change from year to year as the economy fluctuates. Yet to fix the problem, the solution remains the same. Lawmakers will have to consider a host of changes, selecting from raising taxes, cutting benefits or a combination of both. Experts were asked on Tuesday what changes they would prioritize. Here is what they suggested.

1. Reduce elderly poverty through Social Security

Social Security successfully lifts more people out of poverty than any other program in the U.S., research from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has found. The research finds 37.8% of adults 65 and over would have incomes below the official poverty line without Social Security benefits. With Social Security benefits, 9% of older adults have incomes below the poverty line. That goes up to 11.4% when children under age 18 and adults ages 18 to 64 are included. While the program helps lift 22.5 million people out of poverty, the protections could be better, noted Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

For the past 20 years, there has been one go-to minimum benefit proposal that includes a sliding scale based on years of work, Romig noted. But reducing poverty through and outside of Social Security beyond a sliding scale minimum benefit may be a better approach, she said. Notably, shoring up minimum benefits has been included in reform proposals on both sides of the congressional aisle. "There is interest in this across the political spectrum," Romig said.

2. Cap the maximum Social Security benefit

The maximum benefit for a single person retiring at normal retirement age this year is $43,000, based on the trustees report, noted Andrew Biggs, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. That is well above the poverty threshold of $21,000, he noted. Moreover, the maximum Social Security retirement benefit is two to three times higher than what countries like the United Kingdom, Canada or Australia pay. "We're going way, way beyond a pure safety net program," Biggs said. Congress may opt to cap the maximum benefit, which is projected to rise to $59,000 by 2030, Biggs suggested. Those benefits are far beyond what anyone needs to stay out of poverty, he said. Such a change may be a "modest fix" that would reduce 10% to 15% of the program's long-term funding gap, Biggs said.

3. Make Medicare spending more efficient

Owen Franken | Corbis Documentary | Getty Images