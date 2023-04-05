Stock futures inch downward as investors weigh health of job market and economy: Live updates

Stock futures are slightly lower Wednesday night as investors considered what the latest data suggested about the health of the broader economy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 28 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost 0.2%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite performed the worst of the three major indexes in Wednesday's session, losing nearly 1.1%. The S&P 500 dipped about 0.3%. The Dow bucked the trend, rising 0.2% in part because of outperformance from health-care stocks.

Those moves come as investors digest the latest data released this week to see if the labor market has shown signs of weakening. The ADP private payrolls report released Wednesday showed job growth slowed in March. Meanwhile, a Tuesday report showed that the number of available positions fell below 10 million in February — a first in almost two years.

Over the past several months, investors had cheered signs of economic cooling on the hope that it could push the Federal Reserve to change course on its interest rate hiking campaign. But they are now wondering if the central bank has gone too far in its bid to cool inflation, tightening the economy to the point of an economic slowdown or recession, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president and senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"The market is now becoming more concerned about the ensuing data as opposed to the Fed and trying to pick where the Fed is going to hit peak interest rates," Haworth said. "Plenty of the Street is thinking, 'Recession, right?' The market has to start to price for that, because that's not where we're priced, so bad news definitely has to be bad news."

Investors will watch Thursday for jobless claims data for more insights into the strength of the labor market. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is also slated to speak in the morning in Arkansas.

Thursday will cap off a shortened trading week with the market closed for Good Friday. But investors will still follow Friday's data on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and hourly wages.