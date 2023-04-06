Asia markets set for mixed open; India expected to raise repo rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed outside of the bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011.

Asia-Pacific markets look to trade mixed on Thursday after Wall Street digested the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March.

India's central bank is also expected to raise its reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,254 compared to the last close of 7,237.2, suggesting the index may extend its eight day streak of gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, looked set to trade higher, with Hang Seng futures at 20,421 compared to Tuesday's close of 20,274.59.

However, Japanese markets seemed headed for a fall, with the the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago standing at at 27,740, and its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,680 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,813.26.

Japan will release data for its household spending for February, and China will see private surveys on its services sector activity as well.