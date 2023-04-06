March's banking chaos gave short sellers their biggest profits since the financial crisis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 15, 2023 in New York City.

Short sellers were sitting on more than $7 billion in profit from the mass sell-off of bank shares by the end of March, their largest windfall since the global financial crisis in 2008, according to data firm Ortex.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by domestic rival UBS headlined a chaotic month for the global banking sector.

Fears of contagion sent shares tumbling across the U.S. and Europe, and the losses were compounded by further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Short selling is the practice of borrowing an asset and selling it on in the hope of buying it back at a lower price, pocketing the difference and profiting from the decline of its value.

Hedge funds shorting bank stocks were sitting on a total of $7.25 billion in unrealized gains over the course of the month, according to Ortex.

"ORTEX data shows that March was the single most profitable month for short sellers in the banking sector since the 2008 financial crash," company co-founder Peter Hillerberg said Thursday.