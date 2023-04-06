Why Amazon quashed an Oregon bill that aimed to curb data center emissions

On what was recently farmland, Amazon data centers have been built as close as 50 feet from residential houses in the Loudoun Meadows neighborhood on January 20, 2023, in Aldie, VA.

In January, Oregon lawmakers submitted a bill to the state's legislature that sought to curb the carbon output of new data centers and cryptocurrency miners — facilities that have rapidly sprung up across Oregon due to the relatively low cost of power and favorable tax incentives. It would have required new data center and crypto mining facilities to run entirely on clean energy sources by 2040, in line with the state's climate targets established in 2021.

On Monday, the bill, known as HB2816, died in a legislative committee. Proponents of the measure are pointing to aggressive lobbying efforts by Amazon , which operates several data centers in the state, as a major culprit behind the bill's demise.

Amazon's opposition to the clean energy measure is at odds with its broader push to improve its environmental impact. The company has committed to being carbon neutral by 2040 as part of its Climate Pledge launched in 2019. Amazon says it's on a path to using 100% renewable energy across its business by 2025, and is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

"From the very first moment we started talking about this bill, Amazon started organizing against it," said Oregon state Rep. Pam Marsh, a co-sponsor of HB2816, in an interview.

Representatives from Oxley & Associates, a lobbying firm hired by Amazon, were spotted in the halls of the capitol building, speaking with members of the state legislature committee who would eventually hear the bill, said Marsh, who is a Democrat representing Oregon's District 5.

AWS spokesperson David Ward declined to comment on the company's lobbying efforts related to the bill, but acknowledged Amazon's opposition to the measure, saying it failed to address the build-out of infrastructure that's needed to bring more clean energy to the U.S. electricity grid.

"Building new renewable projects requires infrastructure investments in the grid and today there are hurdles in key areas like permitting and interconnection," Ward said in a statement. "Accelerating energy infrastructure permitting and interconnections for renewables like solar and wind would have a greater impact on reducing emissions, bringing more clean energy to the grid, and helping achieve our goal of accessing more clean energy in Oregon."

Experts have said the nation's out-of-date electrical grid remains a barrier to accelerating the transition to clean energy sources. Today, over 70% of U.S. transmission lines are more than 25 years old, according to the White House. Building new transmission lines is a lengthy and arduous process, as it requires agreement from multiple stakeholders involved, from utility companies and regulators to landowners.

Data centers are extremely energy intensive. In 2014, U.S. data centers consumed an estimated 70 billion kilowatt hours, or about 1.8% of total U.S. electricity consumption in that year, according to the Department of Energy.

Amazon relies on huge server farms to power its sprawling cloud computing service, which is the main profit engine of the company. Amazon has pledged to get all of its data centers running on renewable energy, but it has yet to divest completely from fossil fuels.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced it reached an agreement with Umatilla Electric Cooperative, the utility company serving its operations in Oregon's Umatilla and Morrow counties, to select the energy supply that powers its data centers, including from renewable sources.