New York and California are stockpiling alternative abortion pill misoprostol

Pills of Misoprostol, used to terminate early pregnancies, are displayed in a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, May 12, 2022.

New York and California are stockpiling massive quantities of an alternative abortion medication in case a federal judge's order suspending the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the main drug mifepristone goes into effect later this week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday ordered the state health department to immediately start purchasing 150,000 doses of misoprostol, a five-year supply of the pill. Hochul's announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has secured 2 million pills of misoprostol.

Medication abortions are the most common way to terminate a pregnancy the U.S. Patients typically use a two drug-regimen in which mifepristone is taken first, followed by misoprostol. The second pill is used as a standalone abortion medication in parts of the world.

Misoprostol is FDA approved to treat gastric ulcers, so it will remain on the market if U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's order suspending mifepristone takes effect at 12 a.m. central time on Saturday.

"One judge in Amarillo, Texas thinks he knows better than thousands of doctors and scientists and experts. And not to mention the countless women who've used this medication safely for decades," Hochul said during a press conference with Planned Parenthood's New York chapter Tuesday.

"This isn't just an attack on abortion, it's an attack on democracy. Courts have never before revoked a science backed decision made by the FDA," the governor said.