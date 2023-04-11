Bank of Korea holds rates at 3.5%; Asia markets rise

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific rose on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea held interest rates at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting the central bank to hold rates for second consecutive time as the nation grapples with an inflation rate of 4.2%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% and the Kosdaq was fractionally lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 led gains in the region and traded 1.3% higher. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.97% in its first hour of trade and the Topix gained 0.6%.

China's inflation figures will be released as well, with Reuters expecting to see a 1% rise in its consumer price index compared to a year ago and no change month-on-month. China's producer price index is forecast to see a drop of 2.5% after seeing a decline of 1.4% in the previous month year-on-year.